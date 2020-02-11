Gemcitabine HCL Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2030 : Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Gemcitabine HCL is a nucleoside analogue that shows anti-tumor properties. It is a white powder that is soluble in water and is injected intravenously in the body. It is a chemotherapy drug that slows down or stops the growth of cancer cells.



The significant growth of the gemcitabine HCL market can be attributed to the increasing number of various types of cancers, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among people regarding cancer, and patent expiry of top branded drugs. All these factors are further driving the gemcitabine HCL market growth. In 2018, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed and around 609,640 people died from the disease in the US.



Major key Players:



Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Medtronic, Biocon, and Cipla Inc., among others.



Gemcitabine HCL market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:

-Branded

-Generic



Application:

-Pancreatic Cancer

-Breast Cancer

-Ovarian Cancer

-Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



End User:

-Hospitals

-Cancer Centers



Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



The main consideration limiting the development of the worldwide Gemcitabine HCL market is the significant expense of mechanization. In addition, the issues related with the obtainment of biospecimen test can hamper the development of Gemcitabine HCL market. For example, when the examples are moved starting with one area then onto the next area for preparing, the time interim among assortment and adjustment may prompt loss of some shaky markers. Also, there are sure moral issues for putting away the organic examples of human mishaps the general market development.