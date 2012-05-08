Gemlevo Works With Artisans Around the World to Bring Beautiful Fair Trade Jewelry to Its Customers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- In recent years, the subject of fair trade has gotten a lot of attention in the media. Basically, fair trade products are made by residents of underdeveloped countries; only rather than earning extremely low pay for their work, fair trade ensures that the workers will receive a decent life-supporting wage.



Artists in third world countries who make various types of jewelry are often perfect candidates for a fair trade program. As anyone who appreciates jewelry knows quite well, handcrafted earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that are created by local artisans can be incredibly beautiful works of art, and these workers deserve to be compensated fairly for their work.



The staff at Gemlevo understands and believes in the concept of fair trade. They also know that in many cases, getting the chance to purchase unique and exotic pieces of jewelry can require traveling to other parts of the world. For most people, this is simply not a realistic option. Gemlevo offers a solution to this problem by allowing its customers to purchase jewelry from around the world, without ever having to leave home.



The new jewelry company is already creating quite a buzz for offering its customers gorgeous pieces of fair trade jewelry that are handmade by talented artists from underdeveloped portions of the world. Each sale helps a local artisan earn a fair wage that will help his or her family have a better life.



Recently-launched Gemlevo is on a social mission to uplift the world one gem at a time, by offering hand-crafted jewelry that is delivered every month to its customers through a clever and convenient jewelry subscription plan.



The company was founded by two social entrepreneurs who wanted to help disadvantaged areas around the world. The pair travels the world to curate interesting and attractive pieces made by local artisans, and to work alongside fair-trade certified cooperatives to sell the handcrafted jewelry that is not only gorgeous to look at, but also makes a strong social statement.



“We're trying to show that creative and talented people and quality products emerge from all parts of the world,” one of the founders of Gemlevo explained.



“It is our job as liaisons to give them a helping hand by giving the disadvantaged the proper access and conditions to showcase their abilities.”



Gemlevo’s co-op partners produce a wide variety of beautiful jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets and earrings created with semi-precious stones and lead-free and nickel-free metal.



By working with the fair trade certified partners, the staff at Gemlevo is helping to give women equality in underdeveloped countries by giving them a usable and valuable skill that will allow them to have a sustainable and better quality of life for themselves and their families.



Customers may purchase their subscriptions on a month-to-month basis, or for 3, 6 or 12 months at a time. These plans will automatically renew, making it easy and convenient to keep on receiving attractive and exotic jewelry. Every month, customers will receive a high-quality and beautiful piece of jewelry that was made by a talented artist from a challenged part of the world.



