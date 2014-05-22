Gemma Jade: Jewelry for Change Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Antigua, Guatemala -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Amidst the ruins of old churches, in the central highlands of Guatemala there live a people. This earthquake prone region, situated above sea level is home to many at-risk women who have an opportunity to turn their sub-par situation around by handcrafting beautiful pieces of jewelry.



In their partnership with Gemma Jade, these women are producing, marketing and selling jewelry; and thereby being empowered with educational and employment opportunities. “We help them create a brighter future,” are captivating words found on the indiegogo video for this campaign.



Through this collaborative effort, these women are able to feed their families, gain access to health care, send their children to school, and more.



With a campaign slogan (Create. Design. Inspire.), the organizers have set up very captivating jewelry pieces and other items as contribution perks. Featuring fanciful names, the perk levels give funders a lasting memory of their contribution to the cause. For example, for a $15 pledge, funders receive a Guatemalan Worry Doll inside a woven bag. This doll is a staple in Guatemala, where it is made. Folklore centered around this doll tells how one troubled or worried can tell the doll their concerns and then go to sleep and let her worry in their place. This intercessor worrier perk is sure to be a crowd pleaser.



Titles given for the different award levels include Cross my Heart; You're so Jaded; Ocean Drops; Over the Moon and Charmed, I'm Sure. In most cases, they give a hint as to the nature of the reward.



In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, Gemma Jade is committed to:



-Providing sustainable opportunities to at-risk women in the region

-Continuing to make it possible for these women to participate in the marketplace through fair trade

-Keep supplies of the quality jewelry pieces in circulation



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $15,000 is currently active and runs through June 12, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gemma-jade-jewelry-for-change



Media Contact:

Andrea Novella

andrea_novella@yahoo.com

(917) 679 - 3656