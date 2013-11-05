Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gems and Jewelry Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Gems and Jewelry market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for gold jewelry by Indian consumers. The Gems and Jewelry market in India has also been witnessing the entry of jewelry retail stores. However, the increase in gold prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Gems and Jewelry Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Gems and Jewelry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Titan Industries Ltd., Gitanjali Gems Ltd., Malabar Gold Pvt. Ltd., Kalyan Jewelers and Joyalukkas India Limited.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Khazana Jewellery, Kirital Kalidas Jewellers Private Limited, PC Jeweller Ltd., Reliance Gems and Jewels Ltd. and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd..

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Titan Industries Ltd., Gitanjali Gems Ltd., Malabar Gold Pvt. Ltd., Kalyan Jewelers, Joyalukkas India Limited., Khazana Jewellery, Kirital Kalidas Jewellers Private Limited, PC Jeweller Ltd., Reliance Gems and Jewels Ltd. and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd..



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145413/gems-and-jewelry-market-in-india-2012-2016-.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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United States

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