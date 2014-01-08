"Gems and Jewelry Market in India 2013" Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Gems and Jewelry Market in India 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Gems and Jewelry Market in India 2013 mentions that the players operating in the gems and jewelry market will benefit from the high demand being witnessed for their products. The sector is one of the leading foreign exchange earners for the country. A number of reasons has aided growth in this sector; the most important being the love that Indians have for jewelry, especially gold. However, Indians are increasingly willing to spend on other forms of jewelry such as diamonds and gemstones studded in gold or precious white metals such as platinum. This trend will help in the development of the overall jewelry market and the country may not just remain one of the largest processors of rough diamonds, but may start consuming a lot of the finished, polished diamonds as well.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: C. Mahendra Exports Ltd., Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd., Gitanjali Gems Ltd., Goenka Diamond and Jewels Ltd., Goldiam International Ltd., Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd., Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd., Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Renaissance Jewellery Ltd., Shantivijay Jewels Ltd., Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd., Shrenuj Company Ltd., Suashish Diamonds Ltd., Swarnsarita Gems Ltd., Tara Jewels Ltd., Titan Industries Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd.,
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