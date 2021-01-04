Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Gems and Jewelry Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Gems and Jewelry Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Gems and Jewelry. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Gems and Jewelry mainly consist of numerous pieces of jewelry which are made up of platinum, gold, gemstone, among others. In the last few years, the demand for gems and jewelry has been increased. For instance, according to an article published by the World Gold Council, the demand for gold jewelry has increased by more than 3% in the final quarter of 2017 from its thirds quarters. Hence, the rising demand for gold jewelry and changing lifestyle will affect the growth of the market in the future.

Type (Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets, Chains, Pendants, Other), Application (Collections, Wedding, Festive Blessing, Fashion, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), Commodity Type (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Pearl, Gemstones, Diamonds)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Men Costume Jewelry as well as Availability of Wide Variety of Designs in Costume Jewelry

- Increase in Living Standards, and Growing Fashion Consciousness Globally

- Costume Jewelry is high in Demand among Corporate People, Working Women, Teenagers, and Working Population



Market Trend

- Advancements in online marketing trends and increase in the use of digital media for product marketing

- Growing Online sales have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies such as



Restraints

- The problem regarding High Prices of Gems and Jewelry products



Opportunities

- Rising Demand from Emerging Economic such as China, India, Brazil, among others

- Increase in adoption of technologically advanced techniques and colorful stones for artificial jewelry



Challenges

- Issue Related to High Cost of Raw material for Manufacturing Gems and Jewelry Products

- Problem related to Lack of Acceptance in Low and Middle Income Group People



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Gems and Jewelry Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Gems and Jewelry Market:

1. Study Scope

1.1 Gems and Jewelry Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Gems and Jewelry Market Characteristics

1.3 Gems and Jewelry Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Gems and Jewelry Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Gems and Jewelry Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Gems and Jewelry Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Gems and Jewelry Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Gems and Jewelry Historic Market Analysis by ………….

------

2. Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

3. Future & Forecast Data

4. Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

5. Gems and Jewelry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6. Gems and Jewelry Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7. Gems and Jewelry Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis…

8. Gems and Jewelry Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025)

9. Gems and Jewelry Research Finding and Conclusion

10. Gems and Jewelry Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Gems and Jewelry Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Gems and Jewelry Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



