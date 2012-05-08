Gen-Probe Incorporated (NASDAQ:GPRO) Investor Files Lawsuit to Block Takeover by Hologic

A lawsuit was filed for investors in NASDAQ:GPRO shares in effort to block the proposed takeover of Gen-Probe Incorporated by Hologic, Inc at $82.75 per share and other NASDAQ:GPRO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
The plaintiff alleges that defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:GPRO stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell Gen-Probe Incorporated at an unfair price via and unfair process.
On April 30, 2012, Hologic, Inc.and Gen-Probe Incorporated announced that their Boards of Directors have approved an agreement under which Hologic will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Gen-Probe for $82.75 per share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion.
However the plaintiff claims that the $82.75offer is unfair to NASDAQ:GPRO stockholders since it does not reflect its recent success and potential for future growth. In fact, NASDAQ:GPRO shares traded as high as $86.66 per share on May 18, 2011 and Gen-Probe’s financial performance increased in recent years. Gen-Probe’s annual Revenue rose from $472.69 in 2008 to $576.23million in 2011.
