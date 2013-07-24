Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey Named as Infinite Monkeys' Mobile App of the Week for July 14th-21st

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Infinite Monkeys, has announced today that Gena and Jean's Genealogy Journey is the company’s “App Of The Week” for July 14th-20th.



Each week, Infinite Monkeys selects one app from the thousands published with their free app maker platform. This app was chosen because it is a great example of the quality, beauty and usefulness that mobile apps can bring to a traditional community.



With more than 1 Billion smartphones now active in the world, and 84% of those users accessing the Internet via their smartphone everyday, the base of potential mobile readers for Gena and Jean's Genealogy Journey is massive and growing by the day. It was this potential that motivated Infinite Monkeys to create a free drag-and-drop app builder platform that allows anyone to create an app like Gena and Jean's Genealogy Journey without having to hire a mobile agency for thousands of dollars, or learn how to do coding.



Gena and Jean's Genealogy Journey and thousands of other small businesses, blogs, sports teams and community groups selected the Infinite Monkeys app maker platform to create and launch their mobile app for Android, iPhone and over 5,000 different models of HTML5 compatible smartphones.



In a recent interview about building the Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey app, Gena Philibert-Ortega and Jean Wilcox Hibben told Infinite Monkeys the following about their experience entering the app economy:



IM: When did you start the blog?

Gena and Jean: We started the Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey blog this month , however, we are not new to blogging. I've been blogging on my blog Gena's Genealogy since 2005. The Gena and Jean blog is one way we can provide information to those who are following our speaking tour.



IM: Why did you decide to go mobile?

Gena and Jean: The app seemed like a nice addition because it allows audience members to download handouts, learn more about our sponsors and have easy access to our social media channels. Having information available to you in the palm of your hand is vital and an app gives you that.



IM: -How did you find Infinite Monkeys?

Gena and Jean: I wanted an easy to use app platform so I of course tried Google to find some websites that would allow someone with absolutely no developer experience write an app. I also looked at reviews for app platforms. I then tried out a few that I had read about and settled on Infinite Monkey. I liked that it was easy to use and that there was help along the way.



To create your own mobile app, and have a chance at being named App Of The Week, go to http://www.InfiniteMonkeys.mobi and get started today.



About Infinite Monkeys

Infinite Monkeys is a self-serve drag-and-drop platform that enables anyone to create a mobile app for iPhone, Android & HTML5 smartphones - without any coding. With three pricing options, from free to just $99, Infinite Monkeys brings custom mobile apps within the reach of small businesses, schools and community groups. By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, Infinite Monkeys was named one of the Top10 Internet Startups of 2013 and aims to be the largest DIY publisher of mobile apps in the world.



About Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey

Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey is a new mobile app available for Android, iPhone and HTML5 compatible smartphones. It is the mobile presence of the Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey blog and was created with the Infinite Monkeys mobile appmaker tool.



To download the Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey app for your mobile phone, go to: http://fanapp.mobi/gena_and_jean_genealogy_journey



To learn more about Gena and Jean Genealogy Journey , please visit http://genaandjean.blogspot.com/.