Genco Peptides Expands Its Range of Top Quality Peptides

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Synthetic peptides have become an invaluable tool in the advancement of biological and medical sciences as the mapping of the genetic code has allowed humanity to gain a new understanding of the specificity of these strings of amino acids that make up cells and life forms. The ability to synthetically produce peptides has allowed scientists to tailor their effects similar to how code writers design programs. Genco Peptides has been producing the highest quality American made peptides for years, and is now expanding their range to new and exciting options for researchers.



The company already produces popular peptides including Melanotan II created by researchers in Arizona that supports melanogenesis which has since formed an active ingredient in tanning products, Fragment 176-191 first discovered and synthesized in Australia's which stimulates the secretion of naturally occurring growth hormones, and IGF-1 LR3 which is an amino acid chain thought to be responsible for muscle growth.



On top of these popular products the company is expanding into peptides like TB-500 (Thymosin Beta 4), which is a synthesized version of the naturally occurring peptide found in almost all plant and animal cells, and are considered biological response modifiers that stimulate the production of antibodies, boosting the strength of the immune system.



A spokesperson for Genco Peptides explained, “While these peptides are not for human absorption in a commercial setting, they do hold many benefits for humanity when applied scientifically through drug therapies and emerging gene therapies. We are well aware that we are at the start of a long and exciting journey with peptide development, but our commitment is always to stay on the leading edge to enable and empower researchers to find the compounds they need easily, cheaply and at the very best quality. TB-500 has exciting implications for medical science and so we have invested our resources in perfecting our synthesizing process for this compound.”



About Genco Peptides

Genco Research LLC is an American-based company that offers high purity, research-quality American-made peptides conveniently via their online store at very competitive prices. Genco Peptides products are made in America under the best laboratory conditions. Genco Peptides all of their peptides are sold as a lyophilized powder in safe, sterile vials for secure transportation and easy processing. For more information, please visit: http://www.gencopeptides.com/