Women in Location Highlights Extraordinary Contributions Despite Gender Gap

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- In recognition of Women’s History Month and International Women's Day, LBx Journal – in conjunction with the Location Media Alliance and the Location Forum—has published a special feature entitled “Women in Location.” The executives profiled in this special publication represent a wide breadth of experience from deep science to business savvy across a wide range of industries including environmental research, data analytics and mobile advertising. Despite the usual high-tech gender gap, a common refrain is that the transformative quality of location technologies combined with women’s natural intuitive skills creates a powerful dynamic.



“Being in this business, I’ve long felt that location-based thinking, applications, and technologies are naturally aligned with the way women view the world,” explained Natasha Léger, Editor of LBx Journal. “While location is widely associated with innovative products such as Google Earth, targeted marketing and business efficiency, it’s more about the human connection we all have to ‘place’—what that means to us as individuals—how we see things and how we behave in the world. These are issues most women find compelling and I think it makes for a significant opportunity for women to make a meaningful contribution.”



The 18 women profiled in this one-of-a-kind publication certainly fit that mold and they elevate the location industry to a whole new level.



They put faces, personalities and visions to areas such as 3D big data management, atmospheric modeling, location-based services, mobile marketing, Smart Cities, geo-accounting and geo-business intelligence across retailing, nonprofit, consulting, communications and more. Those profiled include:



- Jennifer Allen, Nokia

- Anne Bezancon, Placecast

- Nancy Colleton, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

- Olivia Cosgrove, Donor2Deed

- Natalie Cutsforth, Idea+Astadia

- Georgia Diaconescu, Layar

- Andrea Eatherly, Placed

- Jillian Elder, Walgreens

- Di-Ann Eisnor, Waze

- Amy Fobes, geoCommunica

- Celeste Fraser, Geographic Society of Chicago

- Carla Johnson, EarthvisionZ

- Anne Hale Miglarese, PLANETiQ

- Jennifer Nugent, Sprint

- Preetha Pulusani, Rolta

- Amy Shapero, DigitalGlobe

- Shelly Sipes, Critigen

- Nancy Staisey, IBM-Smart Cities



The women’s leadership and contributions transform and touch many people’s lives. “We hope their collective vision will inspire women from around the world to embrace all of the opportunities that location-based thinking and location-based technologies have to offer,” said Léger.



The Women in Location feature is available for download at http://www.lbxjournal.com/digital.



In recognition of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, new subscriptions received before March 31st will receive a 20% discount off of the annual subscription fee of $29.95 with the Coupon Code WIL2013.



About LBx Journal

LBx Journal is a multi-media publication that covers the use of location technologies to drive operations, logistics, marketing and sales, customer experience, and strategic planning within businesses. We are location in the language of business. Areas of coverage include business applications, executive interviews, infographics, business cases and case studies for retail, agribusiness, communications, real estate, and financial services. http://www.LBxJournal.com



Aboutthe Location Media Alliance

The Location Media Alliance is a consortium of five geospatial publications: Sensors & Systems, Informed Infrastructure, Asian Surveying & Mapping, Imaging Notes and LBx Journal. The LMA promotes the power of location analytics and geospatial and remote sensing technologies to improve our world—socially, politically, and economically—with more efficient businesses, smarter built environments, and the better stewardship of our planet’s scarce resources. The LMA will cross-promote and work together in all aspects, serving distinct user and vendor domains while collectively spanning the full breadth of the geospatial industry and location-based applications. LMA offers an unprecedented coordinated media and advertising distribution platform for optimum market education and brand recognition of geospatial applications and technologies. http://www.locationalliance.net



About the Location Forum

The Location Forum is a non-profit, global industry consortium that provides leadership for businesses looking to capitalize on the advantages that location-based services, technologies and applications offer. Our focus on location data privacy, locationomics and location intelligence enables decision makers to better understand how they can apply location strategies across their enterprise. http://www.thelocationforum.org



