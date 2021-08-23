Gender Imbalance a Hot Topic in Biotech Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The gender imbalance in biotech recruitment is a topic that is often hotly debated. While women tend to make 80% of all healthcare buying decisions and make up 65% of the healthcare workforce nationwide in the USA, very few women hold positions of power in biotech and healthcare companies. One report found that women hold just 13% of CEO roles in this industry and only 25 - 30% of C-suite roles. What's becoming clear is that where biotech recruitment isn't prioritizing bringing more women into these positions over the next decade, those companies that aren't investing in this will start falling behind those that are. This isn't just an issue of gender equality but business performance too - more diverse boards lead to better results. A report by S&P Global Market Intelligence found that firms with female CFOs are more profitable and those with female CFOs and CEOs have better performing stock prices. This is a significant issue in biotech and one that the right recruitment can help to correct.



EPM Scientific works with organizations across the life sciences sector focused on progress and change to achieve more positive outcomes. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a leading specialist, not just for biotech recruitment, but many other areas of life sciences too, including commercial, medical communications, clinical operations, medical affairs, regulatory and safety/pharmacovigilance. The team works with organizations of all sizes from across life sciences, including innovative start-ups seeking to disrupt the status quo and well-established global brands looking for opportunities to evolve. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can be tailored to the needs of the individual business and ensure a great ongoing fit. Talented people will find the support at EPM Scientific consistent and forward-thinking, opening up a whole range of different opportunities to take a career-defining next step. The team has consistently delivered a streamlined hiring process, even during the challenges of the past year.



Vital to the success of the firm has been the people behind it. Consultants are passionate about life sciences and invest in gaining deep insight into specialist areas of expertise, such as biotech recruitment. All are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to deliver the best outcomes and results. The firm's presence is strong nationally, extending to major hubs across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This broad nationwide reach is complimented by a unique international dimension that comes from being part of a network that extends to 60 countries worldwide and the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. There are lots of different roles available via EPM Scientific in the USA, including Brand Manager [Mid-Sized Pharma], Submissions Manager [Regulatory Operations], Contract Recruiter, Vender Operations Analyst and Pharmacovigilance Medical Director.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.