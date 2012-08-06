Gender Selection Clinic Opens New Office in Oceanside, California

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- My Gender Selection, and HRC Fertility, a clinic that specializes in fertility treatments and gender selection, has just opened a new location in Oceanside, California.



In honor of the newest HRC facility, My Gender Selection is offering a temporary special price for in vitro fertilization (IVF). For a short time, IVF will be priced at $4,900 for families who reside in San Diego County. Some restrictions apply.



The gender selection clinic, HRC Fertility and one of the founding partners Dr. Daniel Potter, a board-certified physician who is an authority on gender selection, fertility issues and infertility treatments. Dr. Potter’s treatments and techniques have helped thousands of babies to be born to parents who had been struggling to conceive naturally.



Dr. Mickey Coffler will run the new Oceanside clinic. Like Dr. Potter, Dr. Coffler offers his patients the latest technology and individualized care in a warm and nurturing environment. Both physicians understand that each patient they treat is an individual with a unique situation and medical background. They also realize how emotionally stressful it can be to have difficulties when trying to conceive.



My Gender Selection’s website contains educational and helpful information that helps explain everything there is to know about the fascinating concept of gender selection.



“Since time immemorial, people have hoped to influence the gender of babies,” an article on the clinic’s website noted, adding that whether couples are trying for a boy or a girl, or whether they are trying for their first child or eighth child, many have attempted to affect the sex of their future offspring.



Two issues that influence a couple’s desire to try to select the gender of a baby are the current trend of delayed child bearing, and a reduction in family size.



“If a couple only plans to have just one or two children as the biological clock ticks on—or they end up needing assisted reproductive technology (ART) anyway—many choose to try stack the deck to increase the chances that they’ll end up with a balanced family, welcoming a bundle of blue or a bundle of pink at the end of the nine months.”



After reading through the in-depth information on the website, patients are welcome to set up an appointment with Dr. Coffler at the new Oceanside location. There, couples will learn more about the techniques that are used at HRC Fertility and the ways that Dr. Coffler and his staff can help them with their fertility and gender selection needs.



About My Gender Selection

Dr. Daniel Potter attended college at the University of Southern California. After studying at the school for his undergraduate and medical degrees, Dr. Daniel Potter completed a residency at the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Women’s Hospital. He obtained and completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Texas Health Science Center. Dr. Daniel Potter is board certified in reproductive endocrinology, infertility, obstetrics, and gynecology. For more information, please visit http://mygenderselection.com



3231 Waring Ct., Suite M

Oceanside, CA 92056