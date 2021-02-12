The growth of the market is attributed to rising government initiatives across the major nations coupled with expanding application areas of genomics
The increasing acceptance of information technology in the healthcare industry for drug discovery and development has brought about colossal changes in plant and animal genetic engineering. Gene editing refers to the technique of altering the genetic piece of infected cells caused by disease-causing microorganisms to prevent harmful mutations. The global gene editing market was valued at USD 4.44 Billion in 2019 and is expected to attain a valuation of USD 15.79 Billion by 2027, proliferating at a CAGR of 17.2%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Gene Editing Market:
Cibus, Recombinetics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Sangamo, exactitude Biosciences and Editas medication among others
Market Drivers
With the increment in the number of chronic disease cases worldwide and rising government initiatives to create awareness among the public related to the gene-editing technology, the market is expected to propel extensively. A variety of treatments available in the form of mutation prevention and the addition of therapeutic transgenes will potentially increase the demand for gene editing. Moreover, the presence of series of therapies and drugs available with a high-quality product to assist deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) targeting with restricted content of enzymes and adeno-associated virus packaging will drive the consumers towards the market.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
(CRISPR)/Cas9
TALENS/MegaTALs
ZFN
ANTISENSE
Other Technologies
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cell Line Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Diagnostic Applications
Drug Discovery and Development
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Government Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Regional Analysis
North America was the leader in the gene-editing market, holding a 39.8% of the market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market due to the rising adoption of modern techniques in research institutes based in the U.S. and the escalating number of inheritable diseases, such as mucoviscidosis that causes severe damage to lungs, in the region. Accelerating growth in the flourishing research industry will also contribute towards the total revenue share.
