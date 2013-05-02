Gene Murray Receives Professional Designation as Cloud Solutions Provider

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Leading North American cloud solutions aggregator Cloud Nation today announced that Gene Murray has successfully completed training and received its CNCP (Cloud Nation Certified Professional) designation. The CNCP designation is one of the industry’s first formal training and certification programs focused exclusively on preparing IT professionals to assist small and medium sized businesses with their cloud integrations.



As a result of training and certification, Gene Murray now provides a complete suite of cloud solutions to businesses in the Denver, CO metro area.



In a recent survey of over 1,300 companies in the UK and United States, 43% of the businesses reported difficulties finding a qualified cloud integrator. According to Tom Poole, President of Cloud Nation, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Murray join a growing list of certified cloud integrators. They’ve evidenced a strong commitment to initial and ongoing training and education that is so critical to support the growing number of businesses interested in embracing cloud solutions.”



According to Mr. Murray at Local Mobile Colorado LLC, “the training program provided by Cloud Nation was essential to get our organization up to speed on the latest in cloud integrations. Many of our clients and prospects are asking about cloud solutions and we now have the training and comprehensive platform to provide them enterprise quality cloud solutions.”



Cloud Nation is a membership-based Cloud Services Aggregator, delivering a full range of solutions and services to allow resellers in the SMB market to sell cloud-based infrastructures. The portfolio of resources it offers for reseller includes:



- Initial “Cloud Essentials” training and certification

- Access to additional, advanced training/certification

- Access to a Cloud Solutions Platform, which offers amenities such as virtual desktops and servers, turn-key cloud-based infrastructure solutions and ongoing managed services for the end-customer

- Access to the Cloud Nation Community Portal containing peer advice, news, product information and support



Membership in Cloud Nation requires resellers to complete the Company’s Cloud Essentials training and become “CNCPs” (Cloud Nation Certified Professionals). Upon completion of this initial training, members will be able to provide a roster of cloud-based technologies from top-flight vendors through Cloud Nation, such as virtual desktops and servers from leading manufacturers.



As more and more small businesses look into cloud solutions, Local Mobile Colorado LLC is well positioned to serve the Denver, CO metro area.



About Local Mobile Colorado LLC

Aurora, Colorado-based Local Mobile Colorado LLC has been serving small and medium size businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits in the Denver, CO metro area for two years, providing cloud VPS web hosting and allied services. The company is now positioned to help SMBs and nonprofits minimize capital expenses by transitioning their workloads, data, and email accounts into the cloud. Advantages of this transition include: elasticity, scalability, self-healing, and high availability.



SMBs and nonprofits can now gain enterprise-level power and stability for their computing needs, but at a fraction of the cost of the dedicated servers of the past. For more information, contact Local Mobile Colorado LLC at (303) 946-9285 or (888) 876-5416 and visit us at localmobilecolorado.com.



About Cloud Nation

Seattle-based Cloud Nation has quickly emerged as a leading Cloud Solutions Aggregator based on its strategy to empower resellers with a comprehensive suite of solutions to offer to small and medium size businesses (SMBs). The company’s offering includes initial training and certification, an industry leading platform cloud solutions platform, unified billing solutions, and integrated sales and marketing support for its members.



Cloud Nation’s in depth training program and CNCP (Cloud Nation Certified Professional) designation is one of the first vendor neutral certifications designed to provide resellers with the tools necessary to successfully support SMBs interested in making a transition to the cloud. For more information, contact Cloud Nation at (206) 462-4590 and visit us at cloudnation.co.



Media Contact:

Tom Poole

Cloud Nation

(888) 652-2948

Email: tom@cloudnation.co

Website: cloudnation.co