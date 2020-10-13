Gene Therapy Market 2020: By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2030 : COVID-19 Impact Analysis

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The global gene therapy market is estimated to be over US$ 411.2 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 33.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Rising incidences of genetic & chronic diseases globally are among the major factors driving market growth. Moreover, rising investments by governments in the research & development of gene therapy products and the growing focus of market players on getting approvals for their gene therapy products are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment and stringent government regulations regarding gene therapy product approvals are likely to hinder market growth to a certain extent. Major players are focusing on collaborations with other players or institutions to conduct clinical trials as well as R&D activities. For instance, in April 2018, GSK and Orchard Therapeutics signed a collaboration agreement for the development & manufacture of gene therapy medicines targeting rare diseases.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Gene Therapy Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/149



Gene Therapy Market Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global gene therapy market include Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics plc, among others.



According to The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of cancer rose to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The total number of people who are alive after 5 years of a cancer diagnosis worldwide was estimated to be 43.8 million. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer, chronic diseases, and genetic disorders have been pivotal in attracting government initiatives & funding for developing medicines that can cure these diseases.



In 2018, Novartis received an approval in the European Union for Luxturna, a one-time gene therapy product. This therapy has been developed to restore functional vision among children & adult patients. There are several ongoing clinical trials related to gene therapy and their numbers have drastically increased from ~160 in 2015 to ~860 in 2019. Most of these clinical trials are under the early phases of development, thereby providing the market with ample opportunities in the years to come.



Segmentation Based On:



By Vector Type:



Viral Vector

and Non-Viral



By Gene Type:



Antigen,

Cytokine,

Tumor Suppressor,

Suicide,

Deficiency,

Growth Factors,

and Receptors



By Application:



Oncological Disorders,

Rare Diseases,

Cardiovascular Diseases,

Neurological Disorders,

and Infectious Diseases



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/149



Regional Analysis:



Europe is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in gene therapy market over the forecast period. Product approvals and strong product pipelines are likely to propel the European market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus of key players in this region on receiving approvals for gene therapy products and collaborations & agreements among them for further developments in these products are anticipated to boost the market extensively during the forecast period.



Research Objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Gene Therapy Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Gene Therapy Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Gene Therapy Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Gene Therapy Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Contents



1.INTRODUCTION

1.Market Definition

2.Market Ecosystem

1.Market Classification

2.Geographic Scope

3.Years Considered for the Study

1.Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2.Base Year – 2018

3.Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3.Currency Used for the Study

4.Report Beneficiary List



2.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.Research Framework

2.Data Collection Technique

3.Data Sources

1.Secondary Sources

2.Primary Sources

4.Market Estimation Methodology

1.Bottoms Up Approach

2.Top Down Approach

5.Data Validation and Triangulation

1.Market Forecasting Model

2.Limitations of the Study

3.Assumptions of the Study



3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



Have Anay Query? Inquire Here @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/149



In the end, Gene Therapy Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports:



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us:



Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com