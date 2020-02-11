Gene Therapy Market Anticipates CAGR of 36% by 2026: Globally Booming by Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amicus Therapeutics

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Global Gene Therapy Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidence of cancer and rare life threatening diseases and strong clinical pipeline drugs for gene therapy are major drivers for market growth.



Market Definition: Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.



Market Drivers

- Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

- Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

- Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

- Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth



Market Restraints

- High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

- Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

- Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation



Global Gene Therapy Market By Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Gene Therapy, Others), Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide, Others), Viral Vector (Retroviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenoviruses, Others), Non-Viral Vector (Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Electroporation and Others), Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)



Key Developments in the Market:



In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA



In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market



Competitive Analysis:

Global Gene Therapy Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gene therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.



