Gene Therapy Market Companies Outlook and Trends Likely to Witness CAGR of 33.1% from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- As per research findings of Market Industry Reports (MIR), increasing number of product approvals & R&D activities, supportive government initiatives in the gene therapy arena are set to open new avenues for stakeholders.



Major Players Include:



The global gene therapy market is largely governed by prominent players such as Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics plc, among others.



Growth Factors:



Growth opportunities in the global gene therapy market looks promising during the forecast period. Rising incidences of chronic diseases as well as genetic disorders globally, favorable initiatives from governments to support research & development of gene therapy products and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the global gene therapy market.



Similarly, increased focus of players in this market for getting approvals for gene therapy products is anticipated to boost the gene therapy market significantly during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, AveXis, a U.S.-based company received FDA's approval for Zolgensma. Zolgensma is used for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in pediatric patients below the age of 2 years.

"Companies are striving to discover, develop, and deliver gene therapies for rare genetic disorders,"



From a regional perspective, Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to presence of several gene therapy products in the development stage. Whereas, North America accounts for the largest share in the gene therapy market. The large share of this region can be attributed to rising incidences of chronic diseases & genetic disorders such as cancer, hemophilia, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and others.



MARKET ECOSYSTEM/CLASSIFICATION



By Vector Type



Viral Vectors

Adenovirus

Lentivirus

Retrovirus

Adeno-associated virus

Herpes simplex virus

Poxvirus

Vaccinia virus

Others

Non-viral Vectors

Naked plasmid vector

Gene gun

Electroporation

Lipofection

Others



By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Others



By Application

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases



