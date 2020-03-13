Gene Therapy Market Driving Demands with CAGR of 33.1% - Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd

According to the report, the global gene therapy market is estimated to be over US$ 411.2 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 33.1% from 2019 to 2030.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Gene therapy is the experimental process that uses gene to heal disorder or prevent a disease. The therapy helps introduction of new genetic material that benefits or overcomes the lacking of protein. The future of this technique is expected to eliminate surgery or use of drugs to cure diseases. Scientists are still studying modern approaches to the said therapy, such as
-Inactivating a mutated gene, not functioning properly
-Launching new gene to fight against disorder
-Replacing a mutated disease causing gene with a healthier copy of gene
Despite increasing studies and researches in the domain that promises to cure wide range of infections and severe diseases like cancer, gene therapy poses risk and lacks accuracy for safety and efficiency. Hence, gene therapy is only being experimented for illnesses having no cure at all.
Top Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global gene therapy market include Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics plc, among others.
According to The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of cancer rose to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The total number of people who are alive after 5 years of a cancer diagnosis worldwide was estimated to be 43.8 million. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer, chronic diseases, and genetic disorders have been pivotal in attracting government initiatives & funding for developing medicines that can cure these diseases.
Market Segmentation:
By Vector Type :
Viral Vector
Non-Viral
Gene Type:
Antigen,
Cytokine,
Tumor Suppressor,
Suicide,
Deficiency,
Growth Factors,
Receptors.
Application:
Oncological Disorders,
Rare Diseases,
Cardiovascular Diseases,
Neurological Disorders,
and Infectious Diseases
