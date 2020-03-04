Gene Therapy Market Key Players:Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc., Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The recent research report on the GENE THERAPY market delivers crucial information on current industry trends and the ongoing development activities for the business owners and field executives to decide important strategies for growth and expansion over the forecast period 2020 - 2026. The report comprises major drivers that are expected to fuel the market in the near future. Researchers have also given detailed analysis on opportunities for the industry players to explore and emerge as leaders among other competitors. The report has provided important information on yesteryears market scenario and accurate future predictions so that the industry players make correct decisions for the forecast period.



Scope of the Report:

The market is categorized into various major segments, such as product, technology, distribution channel, end user, and geography. Detailed analysis on these segments will help the business owners and marketing executives to set several profitable decisions and track potential customers in different regions. This information will also include details like region-wise consumer spending power, product preference, consumer, gap between demand and supply, and more.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.

- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

- Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation,

- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

- AveXis, Inc.

- Bluebird Bio, Inc.

- Celgene Corporation

- CRISPR Therapeutics AG



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



In market segmentation by types of duty-free retail shops, the report covers-

Antigen

- Cytokine

- Tumor Suppressor

- Suicide

- Deficiency



In market segmentation by applications of the duty-free retail shop, the report covers the following uses-

Oncological Disorders

- Rare Diseases

- Cardiovascular Diseases

- Neurological Disorders

- Infectious disease



Researchers have focused on the growth strategies recently adopted by key market players, such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisition, new product launches, technological advancements in the products and existing technologies, and techniques for product awareness in the unexplored areas. Furthermore, the report delivers information on the import and export status, supply chain management, gross margin, profit, investment feasibility, and others. Hence, business owners marketing executives can take crucial decisions for expansion and enjoy prominent position in the forthcoming years.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the GENE THERAPY market for the forecast period 2020 - 2026?

-What are the driving forces in the GENE THERAPY market for the forecast period 2020 - 2026?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of the GENE THERAPY industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?



Chapter 1: Introduction



1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology



1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview



3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings



3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies



3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2018

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics



3.5.1. Drivers



3.5.1.1. High Investment For R&D Activities Pertaining To Gene Therapy

3.5.1.2. Increase In Prevalence of Cancer

3.5.1.3. Growth In Awareness Regarding Gene Therapy



3.5.2. Restraints



3.5.2.1. High Cost Associated With Gene Therapies

3.5.2.2. Unwanted Immune Responses



3.5.3. Opportunities



3.5.3.1. Untapped Potential For Emerging Markets



Chapter 4: Gene Therapy Market, By Vector Type



4.1. Overview



4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast



4.2. Viral Vectors



4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

4.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.2.5. Adenovirus

4.2.6. Lentivirus

4.2.7. Retrovirus

4.2.8. Adeno-Associated Virus

4.2.9. Herpes Simplex Virus

4.2.10. Poxvirus

4.2.11. Vaccinia Virus

4.2.12. Others



4.3. Non-Viral Techniques



4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

4.3.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.3.5. Naked Plasmid Vector

4.3.6. Gene Gun

4.3.7. Electroporation

4.3.8. Lipofection

4.3.9. Others



Chapter 5: Gene Therapy Market, By Gene Type



5.1. Overview



5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, Type



5.2. Antigen



5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country



5.3. Cytokine



5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country



5.4. Tumor Suppressor



5.4.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country



5.5. Suicide Gene



5.5.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country



