Gene Therapy Market Poised for Stupendous Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- With increasing research and development and use of innovative technologies, scope of gene therapy has expanded. Gene therapy applications have shown huge growth potential to make it a million dollar industry by the end of 2017. Besides, a lot of clinical trials have been carried out to focus on the major revenue generation therapeutic segment. Majority of clinical trials have been focused on Oncology as there is a huge opportunity in cancer gene therapy products. Various geographies are growing in gene therapy applications and US showing dynamic growth.



Majority of research work has been done for increasing the extent of therapeutic applications of gene therapy by developing therapies for new indications. A number of clinical trials have been conducted for developing therapies for eye related disorders, immunodeficiency syndromes. Several companies have also been actively found to enter into strategic co-operation to facilitate gene therapy research in the country. A vast array of developments has taken place on technological front for commercializing the more promising treatment options in future.



The report “Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis” is spread in over 105 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the global gene therapy market. A brief overview of the key geographies in the gene therapy segment and the regulatory scenario governing the industry has also been included in the study to present a balanced outlook. The report covers how major trends and drivers, including gene silencing, advanced therapies etc will propel the industry’s growth. With a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players are included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM282.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



Interferon Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM431.htm)

Insulin Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM430.htm)

Human Growth Hormone Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM429.htm)

Erythropoietin Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM428.htm)

Global Biotech API Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM424.htm)