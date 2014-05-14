Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering

The Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







Trends in gene therapypartnering deals



Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development



Gene therapypartnering contract documents



Top gene therapy deals by value







The Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapypartnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.







This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.







This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2007 including financial terms where available including over 300 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.







Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.







For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:







What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?







What exclusivity is granted?







What are the precise rights granted or optioned?







What is the payment structure for the deal?







How aresalesand payments audited?







What is the deal term?







How are the key terms of the agreement defined?







How are IPRs handled and owned?







Who is responsible for commercialization?







Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?







How is confidentiality and publication managed?







How are disputes to be resolved?







Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?







What happens when there is a change of ownership?







What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?







Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?







Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?







Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gene therapy and oligonucleotide dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in gene therapy dealmaking since 2009, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading gene therapy deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value and by big pharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 big pharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of gene therapy deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of gene therapy partnering deals signed and announced since 2009, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record providing easy access to each contract document. The report also includes oligonucleotide and aptamers deals and alliances.







Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of technology specific (gene therapy and oligonucleotide) partnering deals signed and announced since 2009. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene therapy partnering and dealmaking since 2009.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of gene therapy technologies and products.







The report also includes a comprehensive appendix listing gene therapy deals by Company A-Z, deal type, stage of development and therapy focus.







Report scope







Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to gene therapy trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.











Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:







Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2009



Analysis of gene therapy deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Case studies of real-life gene therapy deals



Access to over 200 gene therapy contract documents



The leading antibody deals by value since 2009



Most active gene therapy dealmakers since 2009



The leading gene therapy partnering resources











In Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:







Company A-Z



Headline value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Specific therapy and technology target







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:







- In-depth understanding of gene therapy deal trends since 2009



- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



- Analysis of the structure of gene therapy agreements with numerous real life case studies



- Comprehensive access to 200 actual gene therapy deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies



- Detailed access to actual gene therapy contracts enter into by the leading fifty bigpharma



- Insight into the terms included in gene therapy agreement, together with real world clause examples



- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122306/gene-therapy-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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