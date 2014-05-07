Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The Gene Therapy Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in gene therapypartnering deals
Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
Gene therapypartnering contract documents
Top gene therapy deals by value
The Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapypartnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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This report provides details of the latest gene therapy, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2007 including financial terms where available including over 300 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How aresalesand payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott, Actavis, Allergan, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Endo, Forest, Fresenius, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Grifols, Hospira, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lundbeck, Menarini, Merck & Co, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Pfizer, Purdue, Ranbaxy, Roche, Sanofi, Servier, Shionogi, Shire, Stada, Takeda, Teva, UCB view, Valeant, Warner Chilcott
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