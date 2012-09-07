GeneCell International Presents Dental Pulp Stem Cells, New Era in Tissue Engineering

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- GeneCell International, a trusted provider in the processing and preservation of umbilical cord blood, today announced it would present this new industry changing tissue engineering technology to a panel of more than 100 leading dentists. The technology will allow for the collection and storage of Dental Pulp Stem Cells, a type of multi-potent adult stem cell found in the pulp chamber of teeth, which show a strong potential to treat a variety of diseases. GeneCell’s Director of Research and Laboratory Operations, Dr. Todd R. Flower, is set to speak on Saturday, September 22, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Cherokee Ranch & Castle. GeneCell is the only Stem Cell Processing and Cryogenic Storage Laboratory to offer this cutting-edge, “regenerative medicine”, technology at its state-of-the-art facility headquartered in Miami, FL.



In addition to Dr. Flower’s talk, Charis Ober, founder of Save the Cord Foundation, with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, will be speaking about the benefits of cord blood banking. Umbilical cord blood, a clinically proven stem cell source that is currently used to treat approximately 80 different diseases was one of the first stem cells sources to be privately banked, demonstrating the need to bank stem cells. Cord Blood Bank Miami serves as the model for dental pulp stem cell banking and with the recent advancements in stem cell technology, dental pulp stem cells will become the next great success story in the realm of adult stem cell therapy.



“Based on the same premise as cord blood, a child’s loose tooth, extracted wisdom and/or adult teeth and pulpectomy can provide first-rate stem cells that can potentially be used in cellular-therapy based applications down the road”, said GeneCell’s Operations Director, Jose Cirino. “With more than a decade of experience in the stem cell industry, we are uniquely poised to assist dentists to further educate families in the U.S., make informed decisions regarding how they can preserve stem cells for their long-term health.”



Dental pulp stem cells hold the potential of possibly regenerating damaged tissues and organs in the body by stimulating organs to heal themselves. These cells may be one of the most promising cell-therapies in the future. In the past, extracted teeth and related tissue have been viewed as a medical waste and discarded, resulting in a loss of this potential life-saving resource. Now clients can save these cells so they are available to them in the future should they be necessary.



Dental pulp stem cells, found in the pulp chamber of teeth, are a relatively new discovery in the realm of adult stem cells, they have the ability to differentiate into numerous cell types including bone, muscle, nerve, cartilage and fat. “Since these cells have the capability to differentiate into a variety of tissue types, they open up the door to potentially treat a variety of different diseases including heart attack, bone repair, neurodegenerative disorders, like Parkinson’s disease and other regenerative medicine applications”, added GeneCell International’s Director of Research and Laboratory Operations, Dr. Todd R. Flower.



During the forum, Dr. Flower will address significant new research and compelling benefits of the collection, processing, cryogenic storage and science behind Dental Pulp Stem Cells. Event details are as follows:



Ladies in the Loupe



A Program of the Colorado Dental Association

CHEROKEE RANCH & CASTLE

6113 N. Daniels Park Road

Sedalia, CO 80135

Date: Saturday, September 22

Time: 1:00p.m. To 4:00 p.m.



About Dental Pulp Stem Cells

One of the major advantages one gets from harvesting stem cells from his own body is that there will be no refusal of these cells when they are harvested and subsequently re-implanted. In the future, medical researchers anticipate being able to use technologies derived from stem cell research to treat a wider variety of diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, heart diseases, liver disease, multiple sclerosis, muscle damage and many other diseases. The discovery that human dental pulp tissue contains a population of multi-potent mesenchymal dental pulp stem cells with the ability to reproduce quickly for self-renewal and the ability to differentiate into functional odontoblast has revolutionized dental research and opened new avenues in particular for reparative and reconstructive dentistry and tissue engineering in general.



About GeneCell International

GeneCell International, LLC is a trusted provider in the collection, processing and storage of adult stem cells from various sources which have the potential to treat a variety of diseases and disorders. Headquartered in Miami, Florida and with local offices in Central Florida, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, GeneCell and its related companies operate state of the art laboratories and storage facilities for cord blood, cord tissue segment, dental pulp and adipose tissue stem cells of thousands of clients. For more information and to learn more about our stem cell banking services, please visit http://www.GeneCell.com.



