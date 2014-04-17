Geneen Roth to Appear as Guest on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Geneen Roth will join host Cheryl Esposito for a special episode of Leading Conversations, on Friday April 18th from 10:00-11:00 AM (PT)/1:00-2:00 PM (ET) on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734)



How do you know when enough is enough? Geneen Roth has spent her adult life trying to discern the ways we are enough, have enough, get enough, give enough. Her exploration started with her relationship with food, which led her to know the real struggle: the battle with her self worth. Geneen became the go-to guru in helping others discover life-limiting beliefs & behaviors. Her success was big. So, imagine her surprise when Geneen discovered that there was more to that story…and it was about money. Turns out, the patterns of belief and behavior she had transformed about food, were alive and well when it came to abundance. Her story includes Bernie Madoff, and leads her to deeply understand the concept of being & having enough. “Enough is not an amount…it’s a relationship with what you already have.” Join Cheryl Esposito & Geneen Roth for Stumbling on Happiness: Enough IS Enough!



Dialogue is the single most powerful leadership tool we have to make a difference in the world. “Leading Conversations” with host Cheryl Esposito creates a place for that dialogue. Tune in to the VoiceAmerica Business Channel every Friday as Cheryl hosts new conversations among leaders from around the world in business, government, art, economics, and social change. We’ll explore big ideas and everyday actions, and learn how leadership can create a newfound sense of possibility in the world. “Leading Conversations” with Cheryl Esposito - bringing big thinkers together in conversations that make a difference.



Leading conversations airs every Friday 10am PT/ 1pm ET and rebroadcasts at 10pm PT/ 1am ET on VoiceAmerica Business (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734). Each hour-long show features a different topic. Archived shows are available through the Cheryl's web site, http://www.alexsaconsulting.com, the VoiceAmerica web pages and iTunes.



About Cheryl Esposito

Cheryl Esposito is on a mission: to bring the leader in you to life. She is founder of ALEXSA CONSULTING, an Executive Coaching firm, an author and international speaker. Cheryl and her team coach international CEOs & leaders, cultivating self-awareness and transformational behaviors, creating extraordinary results. She brings the best out of thought leaders, expanding the realm of possibilities. Are you ready to turn business as usual into business that matters? Take your leadership to the next level! Learn more… Cheryl’s book In the Spirit of Leadership: A Vision Into A Different Future is the Axiom Business Book Awards Bronze Medal winner. The audio book version is the Nautilus Book Awards Silver Award winner! Learn more about Cheryl Esposito and her book, executive coaching, seminars and consulting, at http://www.alexsaconsulting.com.



The VoiceAmerica Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through podcast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com. ??Contact Senior Executive Producer Randall Libero at 602-490-8376 for advertising /sponsorship information or other show details. ??



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