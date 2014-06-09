Recently published research from GlobalData, "Genentech, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Genentech, Inc. (Genentech) is one of the world's leading biotech companies. The company undertakes research, development, manufacture, and marketing of biotherapeutics. Genentech focuses on developing drugs for unmet medical needs in the areas of cancer, immunological diseases and angiogenic disorders. Some of its major products include Rituxan, Avastin, Herceptin, Tarceva, Lucentis, Xolair, Pulmozyme and Activase. Its research activities focus on areas of cancer, metabolism, immunology, infectious disease and neuroscience. Its clinical development pipeline includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche following its acquisition in 2009. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
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The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Genentech, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
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