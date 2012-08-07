Geneoh.com's Photographer Captures a Couple's Love Story With Artistic Documentary Photography

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Today’s couples desire more than traditional photography to capture their special moments together. Photos documenting engagements, weddings, and even just milestones in relationships have now become an art form, and couples are seeking artistic photographers to help them tell their unique love stories through photographs.



Geneoh.com is standing out among other Minneapolis wedding photographers as a website dedicated to unique, artful documentary photography for couples. Geneoah’s owner and photographer, Gene Pease, creatively displays his wide-range of photographs on the website, creating an art museum-like experience for each site visitor.



The site’s user-friendly navigation organizes photographs into three categories under the Portfolio tab, highlighting photography examples from weddings as well as from other special occasions including engagements.



Geneoh.com also provides extensive editorial content through its blog, covering topics like albums ideal for displaying wedding photographs, the site’s latest news and Pease’s latest photography work as a premier Minneapolis wedding photographer.



Pease explains that his work through Geneoh.com is his way of celebrating and cherishing his clients’ stories with his own unique approach and perspective. “I love the story of a wedding—two people madly in love, sharing their relationship in front of friends and family, giving us a small glimpse into their love story. I want to tell my client’s story as organic, candid and real as possible,” Pease said.



“Because I am more attracted to artful documentary, that is the kind of photography I provide for my couples, capturing their true love stories; those small quirks in a relationship that make it truly unique.”



Geneoh.com highlights numerous client reviews that give in-depth analyses of this Minneapolis wedding photographer’s professional style, personality and the qualities that make Geneoh.com the preferred choice in the Minneapolis area.



Stunning, high quality photography examples, user-friendly site navigation, and extensive editorial content through the blog and client reviews make Geneoh.com a helpful resource for consumers seeking a unique couple or wedding photography experience.



About Geneoh.com

Geneoh.com is a website dedicated to the photography of Gene Pease. The site’s art museum-like quality provides an enjoyable experience for consumers who are seeking unique and artistic photography for an upcoming engagement, wedding, or just to capture moments together as a couple. The site’s beautiful, high quality images, in-depth client reviews and editorial content make it the premier resource for brides and grooms and other couples who want to tell their love stories through photography. For more information, visit http://www.geneoh.com/