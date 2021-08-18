Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible securities laws violations by Generac Holdings Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Generac Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Waukesha, WI based Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Generac Holdings Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.2 billion in 2019 to over $2.48 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $253.26 million in 2019 to $349.32 million in 2020. (NYSE: GNRC



On July 29, 2021, Generac Holdings Inc recalled several generators models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, Generac has received eight injury reports, resulting in seven fingers amputations and one finger being crushed. The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021.



Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) declined from $457 per share on July 26, 2021, to $396.20 per share on August 2, 2021.



