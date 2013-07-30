General Building Materials Stocks to Keep Your Eyes On: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW)



Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) opened its shares at the price of $19.81 for the day. Its closing price was $19.74 after losing -0.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.39 million shares. The beta of MAS stands at2.34.



Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products.



Has MAS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) percentage change surged +0.46% to close at $39.60 with the total traded volume of 1.97 million shares, and average volume of 2.32 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.77 - $45.55, while its day lowest price was $39.12 and it hit its day highest price at $40.03.



Owens Corning is engaged in composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services.



Why Should Investors Buy OC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) remained among the day decliners and traded with volume of 1.48 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.93million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $15.57 - $30.97 while its day lowest price was $24.77 and it hit its day highest price at $25.48. USG’s total market capitalization is $2.69 billion, along with 108.50 million shares outstanding.



Has USG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Headwaters Inc(NYSE:HW) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.00 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 677,438.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $9.23 for the day and its closing price was $8.97 after losing +3.24% for the day.

Headwaters Incorporated (Headwaters) provides products, technologies and services in the building products, construction materials and energy industries.



Will HW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/