General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

Investors who purchased shares of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) concerning whether a series of statements by General Cable regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



General Cable Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.86 billion in 2011 to over $6.01 billion in 2012. However, its Net Income declined from $66.00 million in 2011 to $4.00 million in 2012.



On July 31, 2013, General Cable Corporation disclosed that on October 29, 2012, it announced that it had identified historical accounting errors relating to inventory. General Cable Corporation said it believes that the inventory accounting issues were, to a significant extent, attributable to a complex theft scheme in Brazil and, to a lesser extent, accounting errors, primarily in Brazil, affecting work in process and finished goods inventory that were not detected due to a deficient reconciliation process.



General Cable Corporation said that as a result, on March 1, 2013, the Company filed amendments to its previously filed Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2012 and June 29, 2012 and to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011 to restate the previously issued financial statements and related financial information contained therein.



Shares of General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) closed on August 2, 2013, at $32.37 per share.



