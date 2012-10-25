General Compression Secures $60m in Series B Round of Financing - Deals Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- General Compression, Inc., a provider of air energy storage systems, secured an additional $5.5m in its Series B round of financing, bringing the total gross proceeds to $60m. The financing was led by Northwater Capital Management, Inc., US Renewables Group, LLC, Duke Energy Corporation and Serious Change Fund. Earlier, on June 7, 2011, the company secured $54.5m in its Series B round of financing.



- The deal report includes the overview of the deal, comparable deal and details on the key drivers of the deal.

- It also provides the company profile of the three companies - US Renewables Group, LLC, Duke Energy Corporation and Northwater Capital Management.



- This report provides latest updates on the air energy storage market.

- It provides insight on the General Compression, Inc. purpose to utilize the secured fund.



