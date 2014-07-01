Smart Investment Corp. Offers Exciting Options to Home and Commercial Property Owners in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Smarter Investments Corporation has announced its wide range of services that can tick the right boxes for home and business owners in the region.



There are many home owners who have had to make do with houses that are not exactly according to their tastes because of budget constraints. But over time they want to ensure that they carry out kitchen remodelling and other projects around the house. It makes things comfortable for them and also adds to the value of the property in the long run.



That’s the reason many home owners are looking for a general contractor in Jacksonville Fl. The same is true for business owners who want to make sure their offices have state of the art facilities. Importantly, they are done up in a way that they are comfortable for their employees and are designed according to their tastes too.



Smarter Investments Corporation claims to understand the needs of all home and commercial property owners in the region. It has been in the business for a long time now and takes the effort to understand what its customers are looking for. On the back of its services the company has won the 2007 Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Hispanic Business Magazine, which says a lot about its reputation.



It is also the winner of the Preservation Award from the Historic Preservation Society of Jacksonville and it is reflected in the services it offers its customers. Over the years the company has gained experience in different fields, including framing, drywall, flooring, tenant build-outs, additions, renovation and flooring. Hence it has become a one stop destination for users who want to make the most of various services offered by the company.



The Smarter Investments Corporation is also seen as an expert when it comes to kitchen remodelling, which is of importance to many home owners. Professional staff members working with the company to ensure that the tasks are handled without any hassle to property owners. Their individual needs are looked at closely with the company and they then offer affordable solutions that are suited to their specific requirements.



