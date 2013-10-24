Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of General Dynamics Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "General Dynamics Corporation : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "General Dynamics Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "General Dynamics Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "General Dynamics Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

General Dynamics Corporation (General Dynamics) is a leading global defense industry contractor. The company provides business aviation, land and expeditionary combat vehicles and systems, armaments and munitions, shipbuilding and marine systems and mission-critical information systems and technology solutions. The company offers business jets, wheeled combat and tactical vehicles, battle tanks, munitions and propellants. It also provides nuclear powered submarines, commercial and logistic ships, along with ruggedized mobile computing solutions, information assurance technologies, broadband networking and battle space command and control systems. The company offers its products to US government, defense agencies and commercial organizations and has a presence in more than 30 countries. General Dynamics is headquartered in Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144943/general-dynamics-corporation-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



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