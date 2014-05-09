Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc. (GD-OTS) designs, develops, manufactures and supplies ordnance systems. The company designs and manufactures mortar weapons and systems, medium- and small-caliber direct and indirect-fire munitions, artillery projectiles, propellants, bomb bodies, non lethal weapons, solid propellants, and force protection products. It also provides precision metal components, shaped charge warheads and control actuator systems. In addition, it provides assembly, explosive load and pack services for tactical missile, munitions and rocket programs. It primarily serves the US military and its allies. The company operates as a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation. GD-OTS is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida, the US.



Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Inc.



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