Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited (General Dynamics UK) is a leading contractor and complex system integrator in partnership with government, military and civil forces and private companies worldwide. The company is specialized in providing C4I communications solutions, Armored Fighting Vehicle (AFV) technology, security systems for critical national infrastructure and deployable infrastructure. Its product portfolio also includes chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection solutions; digitised training solutions and services; and intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) solutions. Its key customers include government, military and civil forces and private companies worldwide. The company operates through 11 world-class facilities across the UK and internationally. General Dynamics UK is headquartered in the Oakdale, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics United Kingdom Limited



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