General Electronic Components Market Growth, Business Scope and Global Demand 2020-2030: Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Vishay Intertechnology, Hitachi

Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global General Electronic Components Market are – Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electric Corporation, Hitachi, and Infineon Technologies.



Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: Passive ; Active; Electromechanical components; Others; 2) By End Use Industry: Aerospace; Communication; Automotive; Others



The general electronic components market consists of sales of general electronic components and related services used in a wide range of applications in areas such as aerospace, communication, automotive and other industries. General electronic components are the devices that works within an electronic system to have an effect on their associated fields. These components have a number of electrical terminals which are connected to form an electronic circuit with a particular function such as amplifier or oscillator.



The general electronic components market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general electronic components market in 2019.



The global general electronic components market was worth $373.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.59% and reach $519.65 billion by 2023.



The general electronic components covered in this report is segmented by product type into passive, active, electromechanical components and others. It is also segmented by end use industry into aerospace, communication, automotive and others.



Adaption of the internet of things (IoT) acts as a key trend driving the growth of the general electronic components market. In the past few years, IoT is experiencing a massive boom. IoT provides communication and connection between various devices such as fitness watches, smartphones, and smart meters. General electronic components such as resistors, transistors, capacitors, and diodes are used in making smart devices, sensors, and actuators that can interconnect with each other. According to Gartner, Inc. Analysts, in 2017, over 8.4 billion IoT devices are in use and it is expected to reach 20.4 billion by 2020. In addition to that, juniper Research revealed that 17 billion IoT connected devices will be deployed by 2020 which further increases to 38 billion in the next five years. Thus, indicating a high demand for IoT devices.



Due to an increase in demand for electronics components in various applications such as automotive, IoT, smart devices and others, there is a shortage of electronic components supply, is expected to restrain the growth of the general electronic components market in the forecast period. In 2017 and 2018, there was a 20-30% increase in electronic component demand but the suppliers couldnt meet the demand as production was less than the number of units in demand. The most affected electronic components are multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC), resistors, transistors, and integrated circuits. For instance, in 2018, according to the market updates by investment firms such as Morgan Stanley and Stifel, the ongoing electronic component shortage appears to be getting worse. The shortage of MLCC is the most among all the electronic components with pending order requests.



