General Guidelines for Resuming Activity After an Injury

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- It happens to beginners as well as the most seasoned athletes. Injuries can occur anywhere, anytime, and will often sideline individuals from their fitness schedule. Rest and recuperation are needed to give the body time to heal, though one can often resume their workout schedule sooner than once thought.



Recovery time varies depending on the injury. Returning too soon increases the risk of re-injury and the possibility of developing a chronic condition. Delaying a return to exercising for too long, however, can lead to what is known as deconditioning. Beginners can lose the strength and cardio endurance they’ve developed in as little as a month; in seasoned athletes, this decrease in fitness happens more slowly. Therefore, one should resume some form of exercise as soon as they are able, even if it is a different, gentler format.



General guidelines state exercise can start up again when one is free of pain, has no swelling at the injury site, and recovers their full range of motion. When these milestones are met, experts advise baby steps in working back to your full program. Begin by walking instead of running, attending a gentle yoga class over an advanced one, or take up swimming as an alternative to any high impact activities that were previously part of a routine. Once strength and cardio function has increased, and as long as the individual remains pain free, the previous fitness schedule may be resumed in a matter of weeks.



Comfortable clothing that allows for freedom of movement is necessary whether injured or not. http://expertbrand.com offers a variety of selections appropriate for fitness beginners and seasoned veterans.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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