Scope of the Report of General Liability Insurance

General Liability Insurance is also known as third party insurance which refers to a general insurance system aimed to protects the insurer from the risk of liabilities imposed by lawsuits and claims. The insurance protects the insured in the event he or she is sued for claims that fall within the coverage of the insurance policy. The insurance is designed to offer protection against third-party insurance claims, i.e. payment is not made to the insured, but to someone suffering loss who is not a party to the insurance contract. Further, the increasing number of accidents and escalating damage to any products, rising awareness about the risk and regulatory changes are driving the general liability market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Property Insurance), Application (Household, Enterprise), Duties (Defend, Indemnify, Settle a Reasonably Clear Claim), Liability Type (Medical Liability Insurance, Lawyer Liability Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance)



Market Trends:

Need to Enhance Customer Experiences for Insurance



Opportunities:

Increasing Investment by the Government to Protect Individuals against Variety of Claims



Market Drivers:

Increasing use of Digital & Mobile Technologies

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries

Rising Demand for Protection against Third Party Insurance Claims



Latest Market Insights:

April 2019, World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, acquired the Joseph A. Britton Agency, Inc. of Mountainside, New Jersey. The Joseph A. Britton Agency is a healthcare and professional liability insurance agency that services the needs of healthcare practices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

April 2019, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. has announced its debut into the North Carolina & New Mexico commercial auto markets as an admitted carrier specializing in insurance solutions for distressed and substandard risks. With PPCI, producers now have an insurance company to write commercial auto risks and expand their book of business. PPCI offers the capacity to insure any commercial auto risk class with adverse account experiences such as unsatisfactory loss experience, poor driving records or lack of insurance history.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



