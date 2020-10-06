Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global General Liability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. General Liability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the General Liability Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are United Financial Casualty Company (United States), GEICO (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), BizInsure LLC (United States), Intact Insurance Company (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States) and Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan).



General Liability Insurance is also known as third party insurance which refers to a general insurance system aimed to protects the insurer from the risk of liabilities imposed by lawsuits and claims. The insurance protects the insured in the event he or she is sued for claims that fall within the coverage of the insurance policy. The insurance is designed to offer protection against third-party insurance claims, i.e. payment is not made to the insured, but to someone suffering loss who is not a party to the insurance contract. Further, the increasing number of accidents and escalating damage to any products, rising awareness about the risk and regulatory changes are driving the general liability market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global General Liability Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing use of Digital & Mobile Technologies

- Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries

- Rising Demand for Protection against Third Party Insurance Claims



Market Trend

- Need to Enhance Customer Experiences for Insurance



Restraints

- High Cost of Liability Claims may hamper the Market Growth



Opportunities

- Increasing Investment by the Government to Protect Individuals against Variety of Claims



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness among Individuals about Liability Policies



The Global General Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Property Insurance), Application (Household, Enterprise), Duties (Defend, Indemnify, Settle a Reasonably Clear Claim), Liability Type (Medical Liability Insurance, Lawyer Liability Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global General Liability Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the General Liability Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the General Liability Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the General Liability Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the General Liability Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the General Liability Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



