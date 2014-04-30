General Medicine Education Publishing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- General Medicine Education Publishing Market was worth USD 2.45 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2012 to 2018. In the overall global market, North America is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue generation till 2018 with a share of 51.9% of the global market followed by Europe at 30.9%.



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Among the different market segments, custom content publishing segment is estimated to hold maximum share with 57% market share in the total general medicine market. The reason for its high share is the price of publishing custom content material, which is quite high as compared to any other publishing. This is followed by the market for online reference tools such as WebMD (Medscape), MDconsult, Micromedex among many others. Most popular online reference platforms have dedicated subscriptions, which have thus accounted for steady revenue generation. E-books and printed textbooks & reference books account for the third largest share in the general medicine education market.



The major drivers of the market include increase in online education, growth of e-books and need of primary healthcare. Primary healthcare is delivered by specialists in general medicine or internal medicine and are called Internists. The major factors restraining the market are the low adoption rate of online education in developing regions of the world, since a large fraction of population is not exposed to modern technology added to the decreasing number of students opting for medical specializations that brings a higher income.



The key players in the medical publishing market include Reed Elsevier, Wolters Kluwer, Thomson, Mc Graw-Hill, and Optum Health among others. Reed Elsevier is currently considered as overall market leader with popular contributions to books in internal medicine such as Davidson's Principles and Practice of medicine.



A comprehensive assessment of key players and their strategies along with winning imperatives have been analyzed in this report by segmenting the market as below:



Electronic & online publishing market for general medicine education



Online Reference Tools



Mobile Applications



Electronic & Digital textbooks and reference books



Multimedia Content



Testing & Self-Assessmen



Hospital Training



Distance Learning



Print publishing market for general medicine education



Custom content publishing



Print textbooks and reference books



Testing & Self-Assessment



Hospital Training



Distance Learning



In addition a detailed cross sectional analysis of the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets has been performed:North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of the World (RoW)



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