General Motors Finally Launches the New Chevrolet Enjoy, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- General Motors is renowned to have introduced some of the best cars in the Indian market. Despite the presence of such incredible cars, General Motors still continues to roll out performance-oriented cars.



Recently, General Motors India introduced its multi utility vehicle of Chevrolet Enjoy in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that General Motors has launched the vehicle within a range of 5.49 lacs to 7.99 lacs. Also, it is an amazing range for an introductory price of a vehicle.



Gaadi.com also feels that this multi utility vehicle from GM will be encountering Maruti Suzuki India's Ertiga. This incredible car from the market leader is also aggressively priced within the range of 5.98 lacs to 8.7 lacs. Apart from that, Chevrolet Enjoy is one of the three products that the Chevrolet India had borrowed from the GM-SAIC joint venture of China.



Also, this vehicle will be available with the options of 7-seater and 8- seater as well, reports the Zee News India. The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that the Enjoy will be made available in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol model will exhibit a 1.4L engine that will cost between 5.49 lacs to 6.99 lacs. On the contrary, the diesel model will exhibit a 1.3L engine that will be tagged within 6.69 lacs to 7.99 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Enjoy can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



