General Partition Company, Inc. Offers Customizable Box Partitions

General Partition Company, Inc. continues to provide superior partitions designed to suit the needs of most industries. Whether shipping delicate materials or bulk quantities of commercial products, General Partition Company, Inc. has the separators businesses require to successfully export their products to customer locations.



High-quality chipboard partitions can be utilized to suit a variety of shipping applications. Available in multiple calibers and offered in three distinct finishes, chipboard partitions provide superior flexibility to protect products from touching one another.



Solid bleach sulfate (SBS) partitions offer many of the same benefits as chipboard yet come in additional calibers and finishes. Designed with air cells built into the perimeter of the partition, SBS separators offer unparalleled protection against damage during transit.



Finally, corrugated partitions have the strength to withstand the most turbulent shipping environments. Designed to accommodate extremely heavy and/or large product types corrugated separators are an ideal choice for any business looking to go the extra mile when it comes to protecting its bulky, fragile products during the shipping process. In most cases we are able to easily convert a corrugated partition into a chipboard that will do the job at a more affordable price. If a project absolutely calls for a corrugated partition we will recommend it.



General Partition Company, Inc. can also customize partitions according to a business's needs. Labeling options are available, and separators can be ordered in a specific thickness, material composition, and finish.Shipping container partitions and box separators can be made to suit the requirements of any shipment application.



For over 50 years, General Partition Company, Inc. has been a leading supplier of high-quality shipping materials designed to meet the needs of all types of businesses. Through their dedication and customer-driven approach to shipping solutions, General Partition Company, Inc. has set the standard for designing and manufacturing high-quality shipping materials. Contact them today to learn more.



