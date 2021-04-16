General Partition Company, Inc. Offers Eco-Friendly Partitions for Earth Day 2021

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Every day is Earth Day at General Partition Company, Inc. — their commitment to environmental causes shines through in their box separators and partitions, all of which are manufactured from 100% recycled products. Businesses that are looking to go green this Earth Day, April 22, 2021, are encouraged to contact the General Partition Company, Inc. at their earliest convenience.



General Partition Company, Inc., proudly based out of the Greater Philadelphia area, has been in business for over 50 years now. As a leading shipping solutions company, they have extended their product offerings over the years to meet their customers' needs better. They currently offer chipboard partitions, SBS partitions, and corrugated partitions for sale. Each comes with several specifications to choose from, including finishes and calibers, to help customers customize partitions to their liking.



All available shipping container partitions are eco-friendly. Not only are they recyclable, but they're also produced from 100% recycled materials. In fact, all chipboard products are sustainably sourced. With that said, any of these options are perfect for shipping and delivery, particularly for products that need more protection or support.



Furthermore, General Partition Company, Inc. supplies wholesale box partitions to businesses throughout different industries. Learn more about how they support the automotive, pharmaceutical, and food packaging industries on their website.



Visit https://www.generalpartition.com/ for more information and to buy box partitions today.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



For more information, please visit: http://www.generalpartition.com/.