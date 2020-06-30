General Partition Company, Inc. Offers High-Quality SBS Partitions for Subscription Box Retailers

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- As the marketing industry is shifting more and more towards personalization, most retailers have already implemented subscription boxes into their business models. Subscription boxes are packages of products carefully curated based on each consumer's individual lifestyle, and delivered on a regular basis. They're a great way for consumers to dip their toe in the water, and, if executed correctly, they even have the power to create a customer for life.



With their popularity only rising, companies from many different industries are jumping at the chance to join the bandwagon. In order to gain success with such a distinct product/service combination, one of the most important aspects to consider is that of packaging, shipping, and delivery.



Just like all other product deliveries, consumers expect their products to arrive safely to their doorstep. If the customer opens their package to find damaged goods, the company may lose their business forever. Unlike all other product deliveries, subscription boxes have to be aesthetically pleasing as well. The presentation is just as important as the final product.



The only shipping material that combines functionality and beauty into one is SBS box partitions. These box separators are made from sturdy chipboard material that is sealed with specially designed finishes. Even better, SBS dividers can be customized to fit any theme. Companies can easily design a final package that speaks to their brand and entices their customer base.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



