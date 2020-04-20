General Partition Company, Inc. Protecting Pharmaceutical Supplies with High-Quality SBS Partitions

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- General Partition Company, Inc. is an essential provider of box partitions that a significant number of hospitals, private practices, laboratories, pharmacies, and other members of the pharmaceutical industry have been depending on for the safe shipment of medical supplies for over 50 years. Their SBS partitions are high-quality separators that ensure that various types of pharmaceutical supplies are kept damage-free and uncontaminated during transportation and delivery. As an essential business, General Partition would also like to let their clients know that they will remain operational during the COVID-19 crisis.



Every practice in the medical industry, whether it be a small drugstore on the corner of the street or a sizable clinic that can house 1,000 patients at once, moves at an incredibly quick pace. The medical personnel depend on every single supply to provide their patients with life-saving services. This makes the safe shipment of medical equipment extremely important.



General Partition Company, Inc. has spent over five decades perfecting the quality of its box partitions. SBS partitions, also known as solid bleach sulfite partitions, are the perfect solution to pharmaceutical shipping needs. These dividers can be customized in height, width, and thickness to protect a wide variety of supplies. Furthermore, all SBS partitions produced by General Partition Company, Inc. are FDA-compliant. Clients don't have to worry about pollutants finding their way inside the boxes and contaminating their supplies. Every shipment will be free of dust and debris.



General Partition Company, Inc. is dedicated to providing every pharmaceutical and medical business with the necessary equipment to protect fragile products during shipment.



General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



