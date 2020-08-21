General Partition Company, Inc. Provides Box Partitions for Curbside Pickup and Delivery of Alcoholic Beverages

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- With thousands of restaurants and bars across the nation closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an overwhelming demand for curbside pickup and delivery of alcoholic beverages among consumers. Many establishments in the food and beverage industry have actually already taken up this business model, as pickup and delivery orders have become their main source of revenue during these troubling times. General Partition Company, Inc. has provided local and national restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries with high-quality box partitions to keep beverages safe during transportation.



Box separators are invaluable in protecting beer, wine, and liquor bottles during shipping and handling because they keep glass containers from colliding with each other and eliminate unnecessary space in the box. Fragile items, such as glass bottles, should be separated and snug in their packaging to avoid a messy accident should the driver encounter a bump on the road.



Different companies require different types of packaging dividers for their alcoholic beverages, but chipboard partitions are a pretty popular request at General Partition Company, Inc. They are durable and reliable enough to offer plenty of protection while being lightweight and inexpensive at the same time.



However, business owners who are looking for sturdier box partitions can always opt for corrugated dividers. These may be perfect for big and heavy wine and liquor bottles.



