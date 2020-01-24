General Partition Company Offering Interior Box Packaging Products for the Commercial Transportation of Goods

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- With the boom of e-commerce and general economic growth, businesses worldwide are depending more and more on the safe transportation of their goods to warehouses and to customers. General Partition Company understands the importance of smooth shipping and handling procedures, which is why their mission is to provide business with top-notch security during transportation.



General Partition Company offers a line of high-quality interior box packaging products, ranging from chipboard to corrugated partitions. Although each partition is specially crafted by interior box security specialists, the underlying tone across the products is that they're durable, yet versatile. Business owners can use and reuse box partitions to protect hundreds of delicate and robust products.



Most businesses opt for the tough corrugated partitions so they can provide maximum protection on the road and on the shelf. Corrugated partitions are manufactured by stacking layers upon layers of linerboard together; this creates a thick, unmovable structure that protects against the toughest damages. On the other end of the spectrum are chipboard partitions, which are lightweight but still durable. Chipboard is a great economical option for companies that ship light and delicate products. These partitions can even be customized with different finishes.



Over 50 years of manufacturing highly-regarded interior box packaging products have made General Partition Company the trusted provider across all industries. However, General Partition Company isn't just satisfied with providing some of the best solutions to shipping catastrophes. They also make sure their products are 100 percent environmentally friendly. Not only are they reusable and recyclable, but they're also made entirely of recycled paper.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.