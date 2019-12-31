General Partition Company Supplies Chipboard Partitions for Economical Shipping

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- When it comes to shipping important products, the only way business owners can have peace of mind that their goods will be transported safely is by using high-quality box dividers. General Partition Company has been providing organizations across a wide range of industries with durable partitions for all of their shipping needs. Whereas some companies opt for the sturdy corrugated box separators, other businesses choose chipboard partitions for their inexpensive and reliable qualities.



Chipboard partitions are the perfect box dividers for delicate and light items. Companies that are shipping makeup and bath products, pharmaceutical vials, glass and ceramic goods, or any other fragile merchandise, should strongly consider using chipboard box partitions. Not only will the goods be protected from breakage, but they will also be organized and ready for a smooth unloading process.



Although most organizations only use box separators for shipping and transportation needs between businesses, chipboard partitions can also be customized with high-quality finishes and delivered straight to customers. Chipboard dividers that are coated with solid bleach sulfite, also known as SBS, develop a glossy sheen and elegant appearance that will leave customers impressed with their product's packaging. It's perfect for both protection and presentation.



To learn more about chipboard or SBS partitions, contact a General Partition representative today at 1-888-501-4685. With over 50 years of experience providing organizations with customized solutions for all of their shipping needs, General Partition Company is the trusted provider of high-quality box dividers.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



