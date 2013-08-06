GSA Specialist Angelica Anderson Joins the Advisory Organization

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Advisory Organization is delighted to announce the addition of Angelica Anderson to the firm as a GSA Specialist. Angelica has over 20 years of experience helping businesses attain their GSA Schedule Contract. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and currently resides in Maryland.



The Advisory Organization is a full service provider of General Services Administration (GSA) schedule contract application preparation. What this means is that they pre-qualify elite companies and assist them in making successful applications to win a ( 5 year contract to sell their goods and services to the government with a GSA Schedule Contract).



The US Government is the world’s largest consumer and therefore a very lucrative and reliable contract to land. However, the application process is far from easy and it takes a trained group of professional business consultants to assist in clearing the path and making the application process more straightforward.



“Angelica joining the company could not have come at a better time” say’s John Moore an Advisory Organization Veteran specializing in small business GSA Contracts. “The GSA is spending more money than ever on Environmental, Green Building and most all small business procurement. We have dealt with a challenging economy over the past 5 years and businesses both large and small have gained financial security through Government Contracts. The GSA Schedule provides a stable contracting vehicle for most businesses.”



Angelica Anderson say’s “ I am so excited to be a part of this amazing team of Professional and Seasoned Government Specialists with such knowledge of doing business with the Government. They may even teach me something…”



The Advisory Organization has been helping companies grow through Government Work for over 2 decades. The Government is focusing on small business spending, so the Advisory Organization is seeking quality companies to help them attain a direct vendor agreement with the GSA.



“We only work with a select group of companies that we screen and pre-qualify in order to ensure not only their success but ours. We pride ourselves on a long standing and successful relationship with all our clients!” says John Moore.



To discover more about The Advisory Organization please visit http://advisoryorganization.org/