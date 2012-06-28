General Shale Offers brickweb™ to Simplify Thin Brick Installation

Johnson City, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- General Shale continues to revolutionize the use of brick by adding brickweb™, a new product that will transform the traditional installation process for thin brick. General Shale is the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG and a leading manufacturer of brick, one of the world’s oldest green building materials.



Brickweb™ significantly simplifies the installation of thin brick surfaces for interior projects by using a traditional tile-mounted web-backer for mounting almost two square feet of thin brick at once. The technique is similar to conventional tile installation.



Brickweb™ is the latest addition to the company’s extensive line of brick and masonry supplies, thin veneers and outdoor living products. Designed for both professionals and do-it-yourselfers, brickweb™ combines easy application with genuine clay fire brick finishes.



The introduction of brickweb™ increases the design possibilities for thin brick as an even more viable alternative to traditional masonry, creating the warmth and texture of real brick without the need for additional structural support. A number of colors, textures and combinations are available in thin brick, and uses are unlimited. Thin brick may be featured in kitchen backsplashes, borders and islands; around fireplaces to add design and color variation; and for wall surfaces and ceiling covers.



"We are excited to offer this new product that will make customized thin brick surfaces more available and practical – for homeowners or for professional installers and designers," says General Shale President and CEO Dick Green. "The design flexibility of brickweb™ allows virtually any surface to be easily finished with the beauty of exposed brick."



Green points out two key factors that differentiate General Shale products from the competition: (1) The general public may purchase all of the company’s products directly, and (2) all products are the same professional-grade materials used by building contractors and landscaping companies.



About General Shale

General Shale is America’s largest brick, stone and concrete block manufacturer, supplying a wide variety of masonry materials for residential, commercial and specialty architectural projects. These materials include brick, thin veneers, stone, outdoor living kits and various building materials. There are more than 250 distinct combinations of sizes, colors and textures to complete any building project. With a life cycle of more than 100 years, the sustainability of brick is the company’s commitment to responsible stewardship.



Throughout the U.S. and Canada, General Shale operates manufacturing facilities in nine states and provinces, in addition to a network of 32 distribution centers across the country. General Shale was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tenn. For more information, visit http://www.generalshale.com.