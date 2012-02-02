Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- As a premier provider of outsourced telecom solutions to carriers around the world since 1991, General Telecom today announced the immediate availability of its Full Service VoIP Concierge Partner Program, a cost effective, scalable, private label CaaS enabling solution designed to allow businesses of any size to quickly and inexpensively enter the market and set up a turnkey VoIP company.



The white label VoIP partner program builds on General Telecom’s experience in building and operating carrier grade networks along with managing hosted services and applications. Unlike other partner programs, where the partner does not own the relationship, General Telecom’s program allows VARS, interconnects, ISPs, system integrators and other non-traditional service providers to sell hosted IP-PBX and SIP services under their own brand with a simple, scalable, future proof solution, without the infrastructure complexities associated with becoming an Internet Telephony Service Provider.



“Owning the customer means our partners can build customized solutions under their own brand, set price points based on customer requirements, and bill customers directly. This will significantly increase value and ARPU. The private label VoIP offering is targeted at providers preferring to focus on selling services rather than managing the operational complexities of being a telecom provider." says Kent Terpe, VP, Channels & Alliances.



General Telecom’s competitive advantage is the company’s ability to provide a bundled suite of solutions aimed at dramatically reducing overhead and operational complexities, while simplifying day-to-day operations. The company’s Full Service VoIP Concierge service offers a scalable and future proof solution with the reliability of a carrier class network that includes robust telephony features, branded customer and management portals, a nationwide footprint, DIDs, E-911, end user billing, comprehensive training and superb customer support.



The company’s CaaS platform is built on years of experience, processes, systems and tools, all proven over time to offer comprehensive cloud-based solutions. Resellers can sell SIP and unified communication services without an expensive and redundant infrastructure. With General Telecom’s private label hosted PBX initiative, companies can enter the VoIP market with minor up-front investment, brand the VoIP service as their own and add hosted IP-PBX services to their core product portfolio thereby creating new and incremental revenue streams.